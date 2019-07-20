Woman stole money from a sandwich shop tip jar, police say

NAGS HEAD, NC (WAVY) — Nags Heads Police need the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole money from a sandwich shop tip jar.

Officials say that around 5 p.m. on July 17, a woman walked into the Jersey Mike’s located at 2424 S. Croatan Highway ordered food and waited at the register for her order.

Officials said a surveillance video from inside the sandwich shop shows the Jersey Mike’s employee walk away from the register after taking the woman’s payment and handing over her purchase. That’s when the woman reached into a tip jar twice and took an unknown amount of cash, police say.

The suspect is described as a white female, about 5′ to 5’5″ tall with brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange or pink top and black shorts.

If you recognize the woman or have information related to the incident, please contact Nags Head’s PD at 252-441-6386 or the Dare Community Crime Line at 252-473-3111.