Women dead after being run over by fire pickup truck in the Outer Banks

One woman is dead after being ran over in The Outer Banks by a fire department truck.

The Dare Co. Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Saturday around 2:30pm in Rodanthe near Corbina Drive .

They arrived and they found that a 70-year-old female that had been run over by a Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Dare County EMS.

The truck was exiting the beach using the access at the end of the road when the accident occurred.

The case is currently under investigation and if you have any information please contact the Dare County Sheriff’s Office at 252-475-5980