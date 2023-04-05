CARY, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore RHP Trey Yesavage is one of 45 players nationally to earn a spot on the midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list according to an announcement by USA Baseball Wednesday afternoon. The list features 45 of the nation’s best athletes from both college and high school baseball.



The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue maintaining a rolling list of athletes throughout the season, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before the announcement of the semifinalists on May 22.



Yesavage is the sixth Pirate in program history to be named to the midseason list following Jeff Hoffman (2013), Evan Kruczynski (2016), Chris Holba (2018), Jake Agnos (2019) and Connor Norby (2021). ECU has had four players named to the preseason watch list in Kyle Roller (2010), Jeff Hoffman (2014), Bryant Packard (2019) and Alec Burleson (2020), while Corey Kemp is the lone Pirate to be named a semifinalist in 2008.



The Boyertown, Pa., native has been nothing short of spectacular in the Friday night role this season, rolling up a 2.08 earned run average with 67 strikeouts against 10 walks in 43.1 innings of work. He is holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average and has yielded just 10 earned runs on 29 hits. Yesavage has turned in six-straight quality starts – the latest a 13-strikeout performance over six frames at Houston March 31.



Yesavage currently slots among the nation’s leaders in strikeouts (second), strikeouts per nine innings (13.92/16th), 29th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.70/29th) and earned run average (37th). He was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week March 20 after producing a career-long outing of 7.1 scoreless innings in the Pirates’ 3-0 win over Missouri State. Yesavage fanned 11 batters against no walks in the contest while scattering four hits.



No. 12 East Carolina opens an American Conference home series against UCF with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6th, at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.



The 2023 Golden Spikes Award Timeline

• May 22: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists announced, and fan voting begins

• June 5: Golden Spikes Award semifinalists fan voting ends

• June 7: Golden Spikes Award finalists announced, and fan voting begins

• June 21: Golden Spikes Award finalists’ fan voting ends

• June 25: Golden Spikes Award winner announced



Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2023. Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 22 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 7, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.