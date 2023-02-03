YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – They’re known for easing loneliness yet providing unconditional love.

But this Valentine’s Day, the York County Animal Shelter uses those sweet furry faces to help lovers get revenge.

For $5, you can have an individual’s name written in a kitty-liter pan, which will then be shared with a cat to go at it.

“It started out as a valentine’s fundraiser,” said Bonnie Hughes, a volunteer. “This an opportunity for someone who may have an ex they’d like to get back at… someone that did them dirty, maybe they wanted to get a little revenge.”

The flyer on social media generated over 400 shares and more than 65 comments supporting the idea.

There’s no telling what that number will be by Feb. 14.

For $10, you can get a personalized litter pan.

“It would be just that one name, and we provide photographic evidence, proof of the deed once it’s done,” Hughes explained.

So far, they’ve already raised $250. Hughes says the shelter always needs money to take care of the animals.

“Volunteers also say your sweet revenge doesn’t have to be just on your ex; it can be on anyone or anything like the IRS,” Hughes said.

Friends of York County Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization that assists the shelter with needs over and above what they can cover.

“One of our biggest things right now with adoptions down nationally is the need to work with our rescue partners, especially up north, in order to get the animals that we need; we need to be able to cover the cost of transport,” Hughes explained. “That’s not something the shelter can typically do on its own, and that’s expensive. Every dollar counts to get these animals to safety.”

The money will also be used for necessary animal needs like food and litter.