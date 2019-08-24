Young entrepreneur, Rylan Kelly, helps gather students for a special event before the beginning of the school year

Rylan Kelly is busy running her business Jade’s Journee, and she’s also making time to reach out to her community.

In order to help students begin their school year the right way, Rylan organized a special event.

In front of the Pitt County Courthouse, friends, family and students were seen gathering and praying for the new school year.

“Something like this is very important to me cause I feel like all of those students might need a little encouraging on some of those days cause sometimes parents don’t have enough time to say hey we’ll sit down at night and talk about this,” Rylan says.

Rylan’s friends and family were seen at the event helping to support her efforts.

Together they bowed their heads and shared words of encouragement and positivity.

Rylan’s goal is to empower other students and set a good example.

The group prayed for students, parents and teachers in the upcoming year.

Elmhurst Elementary school’s assistant principal, Taimak Willis, made a special appearance.

“I want other students to see Rylan cause I want them to know that they can also do the same things it doesn’t matter how old you are if you have a mission you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it and she is a great representation of that,” he says.

Although this was the first students praying for students event it won’t be the last, Jade’s Journee plans on making this a yearly event.