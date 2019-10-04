Young men in Pitt County come together to become better men

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s the M.A.I.N. Initiative.

“‘M.A.I.N. Stands for Males Addressing Issues and Needs,” said Jasmin Spain, Chair, M.A.I.N. Summit

That exactly what these 120 young men or “Young Kings” as they are called came to do.

3rd ANNUAL M.A.I.N INITIATIVE

They are asking themselves and each other, “You Good, Bro?”

“We wanted to address the lies that we as men and boys tell each other when people ask us if we’re good. They say ‘Are you good, bro?’ we don’t tell the honest truth when there isn’t anything that’s OK we want today to be an understanding that it’s OK to say you’re not OK but it’s also mandatory we face what we can’t fix,” said Spain

3rd ANNUAL M.A.I.N INITIATIVE

With a mission of Achieving true liberation and freedom from the inside out, organizers wanted these “Young Kings” emotional and mental wellness in tip-top shape.

The “Young Kings” want the same for themselves.

“Emotionally, I hope that I get to release stress more easily. I learned how to take on the world in a different way and a different perspective than I normally have,” said Shavarie Philips, Student, Farmville Central High School

“We call it mission fuel M.A.I.N. initiative doesn’t operate off of hard work. It’ operates off of heart work,” said Spain

3rd ANNUAL M.A.I.N INITIATIVE

Planting seeds of Higher Education, Goal Setting and, Leadership. Program leaders just what these “Young Kings” to be the best men they can be.

“Because we are looked to be leaders to be strong but there are moments when we’re not strong and we need to be able to articulate that and be able to articulate that with other men that are like-minded who wanna lift us up and build us up so that we can essentially ‘Be good, bro'” said Spain

3rd ANNUAL M.A.I.N INITIATIVE

The program well attended and gained support from many community leaders from all over the east.