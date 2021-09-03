Newsfeed Now: Hurricane Ida death toll rises after historic flooding on east coast; Childhood cancer survivor makes a wish for music stardom

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country as he makes a sojourn to hurricane-battered Louisiana on Friday.

At least 41 people have died, including a 2-year-old boy, across New York City and New Jersey when Ida brought the region record-breaking rainfall and historic flooding Wednesday night.

From Hurricane Ida-pummeled communities in Louisiana and Mississippi to devastating floods in Tennessee, and the raging western wildfires, Red Cross volunteers are answering the calls for help.

Norwalk, Ohio police say it was one of the most bizarre calls they have received–a man claimed his dog shot itself.

More than 50 packages were delivered by Amazon to the home of a Medina County, Ohio family over the past three months. The family didn’t order any of them and they have no idea who sent them.

Miraya Shah could barely see over her microphone while spitting rhymes in the recording booth of a Pawtucket studio, but the Westboro 10-year-old had a dream to make a rap video. Two and a half years ago, Miraya was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, according to her mom, Ronak Shah.

