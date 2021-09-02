Newsfeed Now: Supreme Court allows Texas abortion ban to remain; Company unfolds plan for affordable housing

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden defended the United States’ exit from Afghanistan as an “extraordinary success,” in the face of criticism over the hundreds of Americans who are still there and the 13 American troops who died in a terrorist attack.

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

See the full story on KTLA

A Colorado rescue team is being honored with an international award, after a daring rescue on the Crestone Needle. It happened last September after two climbers were injured near the top of the 14,200-foot Crestone Needle.

See the full story at KDVR

A delivery driver for Amazon found himself captured on security video and in the spotlight after he ripped out a sign and pulled down flags in a rage after calling a sign racially offensive.

See the full story at FOX 8

A central Indiana teenager is working to become one of the few female Eagle Scouts. Of the 27 merit badges on Maura Sparks’ uniform, the crime prevention badge was the first one she earned.

See the full story on FOX 59

A company named Boxabl wants to bring down the cost of housing with a twist on the typical modular home. They’re making houses that are cheaper to ship because you unfold them once they’re on site.

See the full story at KTLA