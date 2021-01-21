Drew Brees’ wife discloses unknown injuries plaguing Saints QB throughout season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brittany Brees posted a heartfelt letter of support on her private Instagram account that perhaps shines a brighter light on injuries her husband, Drew Brees, may have been struggling with throughout the season.

Brees, who turned 42 last Friday, missed four games during the season due to 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung suffered during the Week 9 home game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the post disclosed that the league’s all-time leading passer (80,358 yards) may have also endured a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder and a torn fascia in his foot this season as well.

Brittany Brees Instagram Account

“After crying for a few days … I am so grateful for this year,” posted Brittany Brees. “The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot, … then later 11 broken ribs [and] a collapsed lung … yet did not complain once.”

There was no mention on whether or not the rotator cuff was in Brees’ throwing arm, and the Saints would not make a statement regarding what the team told WGNO was a private post on social media.

The No. 2-seed Saints (13-5) lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game in the Superdome on Sunday. Brees went 19 for 34 with one touchdown and critical three interceptions, two of which led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

Rumors persist that Brees will announce his retirement imminently, but the 20-year veteran has yet to do so.