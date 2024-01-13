KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Inclement weather across the United States has had a major effect on multiple Wild Card games in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills matchup was postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m. due to a major snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, that included extreme wind gusts.

That game was originally scheduled for noon on Sunday.

While Buffalo is no stranger to snowstorms, the league deemed the conditions unsafe to have the game then. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also stated that Western New York was in a state of emergency.

The postponement left many wondering why the Chiefs-Dolphins game didn’t receive the same fate for their Saturday night Wild Card matchup, where temperatures were below freezing and one of the coldest games in NFL history.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, a league official stated the Chiefs game was played Saturday night because there are no public safety travel concerns for getting to the stadium for fans, the clubs, stadium personnel or public authorities.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and other league medical consultants had been in touch with the medical staffs for both clubs, as well as medical personnel at the NFL Players Association.

Each team had equipment and gear to provide additional protection from the cold temperatures, including heated benches, other heating equipment, heavy jackets and parkas, gloves, hand warmers and fluids to avoid dehydration.

Arrowhead Stadium was also trying to help fans stay warm. Fans were allowed to bring cardboard no larger than 3 feet by 5 feet to stand on, to create a barrier between the cold concrete.

There were also warming stations and hot chocolate for sale.