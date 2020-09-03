North Carolina Senate Debate

NEXSTAR BROADCASTING TO HOST EXCLUSIVE LIVE STATEWIDE TELECAST OF DEBATE FOR UNITED STATES SENATE SEAT FROM NORTH CAROLINA ON SEPTEMBER 22 AT 7 P.M.

Nexstar Broadcasting will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from North Carolina, incumbent Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham. “U.S. Senate Debate – North Carolina” will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the studios of WNCN/CBS 17 in Raleigh, NC, and be telecast throughout the state.

The debate will be moderated by WNCN CBS 17 News anchor Marius Payton and include WNCN CBS 17 News anchor Angela Taylor and WGHP FOX 8 senior political reporter Bob Buckley, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across North Carolina. The candidates will be asked for their views on education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure and the economy.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate via email to newsdesk@wnct.com and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #ncsenatedebate.

“U.S. Senate Debate – North Carolina” will be followed by “Post Debate Live” at 8 p.m. ET,a continuing one-hour live broadcast with post-debate analysis, in depth interviews with the candidates and reaction from the community to this important political event.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: