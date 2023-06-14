GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day to Labor Day marks the 100 “deadliest days” for drivers.

It’s a time when more novice and distracted drivers are on the roads. In an exclusive interview and ride-along with the Greenville Police Department, they show us firsthand the calls they are receiving and how they respond.

Officer Scott Venable said he’s acquired over 900 hours of training to get to where he is now.

“I’m assigned to the traffic safety unit right now, I’ve been assigned here since 2020,” Venable said. “My main objective is to address speeding issues in the city and also respond to major collisions or fatality collisions in the city.”

Although assigned to traffic safety, he can respond to any calls.

“So we come out here and try to enforce the speed limit, seatbelt violations, anything that we can come out here and let people see the blue lights to slow them down a little bit,” said Venable.

GPD officials said they are being proactive during these “100 deadly days” by enforcing strict traffic safety.

“So the biggest traffic safety issue that I think is just speeding in the city, it doesn’t matter what street you go on, someone is speeding or bound to be speeding,” Venable said.

Venable also said he completes about 25 routine traffic stops a week. On Wednesday, a routine stop proved you never know what to expect.

“I pulled him over for a window tint violation and also for the plate cover in the back of the car,” Venable said. “Four handguns were found, one is a fully automatic pistol. It’s been modified.”

With Nine on Your Side in the passenger seat, Venable seized two ounces of marijuana, in addition to the illegal weapons. Five people were in the car, and once removed by GPD, 2 suspects ran off on foot.

One weapon contained a “switch.” Another officer with G.P.D explains how this device completely modifies the gun.

“So there’s a switch; it’s something they attach. It’s illegal and considered a weapon of mass destruction, just by pushing a button on the side it turns the gun from semi-automatic to fully automatic, which makes it illegal.”

One suspect from this stop was taken into custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

GPD officials said this proves that traffic stops are necessary and can oftentimes lead to something much bigger. They also said this scene, although chaotic, could’ve been worse.