9 On The Positive Side
Kinston man’s dream comes true thanks to woman’s kindness
Video
Kinston Teens to host a back-to-school celebration for people in need
Video
2 North Carolina men reel in state record catfish
Video
‘The moral is to have moral’: After a year of passing by him, Greensboro woman helping homeless man get back on his feet
Video
Piedmont 12-year-old shines as only girl on baseball team
Video
Close
More 9 On The Positive Side Headlines
Davidson County 13-year-old builds, donates Blessing Box to help others in need
Video
Backpack giveaway event to help 1,500 students across ENC
Video
Making history: Clayton Police Department announces first all-female K-9 unit
Triad fifth-grader writes book to inspire others and coloring book on ‘Black Boy Joy’
Video
17-year-old buys mobile car detailing business in Thomasville
Video
Triad woman sets out to train ‘Outdoor Women’ in archery, target shooting, kayaking
Video
Raleigh pastor meets President Biden during his visit to discuss work to help LGBTQ community
Video
‘Be the difference’: Pageant queens to visit Robeson Community College to promote COVID-19 vaccine clinic
This week the NC Zoo celebrated a special flock of pink birds!
Video
Elizabeth City State University to provide students with free book rental, housing credits
North Carolina
Official: North Carolina mayor dies after battling COVID-19
How to speak Carolinian: ‘Livin’ high on the hog’ and other southernisms
NCDHHS reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases over weekend, 56 deaths
Governor Cooper declares Rural Broadband Week to highlight digital inclusion, innovation
Dad remembers teen daughter who was killed at Raleigh Bojangles a year ago
Video
More North Carolina Headlines
National
MOJO app designed to take the stress out of coaching kids
Tropical Storm Fred nears Florida, Grace drenches earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Tropical Depression 8 to become Henri
Live
Cat without eyes helped by feline friend who won’t leave his side
Video
Surveillance video shows chaotic shootout at Portsmouth apartment complex
Video
How to speak Carolinian: ‘Livin’ high on the hog’ and other southernisms
More National Headlines