KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — They call themselves the “Kinston Seniors Dance Club.” They’ve been dancing for decades.

‘We have people here from different counties in the eastern part of the state. [The Club] started out just here in Lenoir County,” said Gilbert Pittman, the president of the Kinston Seniors Dance Club.

“This club organized 30 years ago, just past the first of September. [It’s a place] for seniors to dance and work the steam out, and people who get along together and like to be with one another, and, of course, dance together.”

Kinston senior dance (Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

Laura Grant (Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

“They sure can dance when they get out here. They feel that music and they love it, said Patsy Pittman, treasurer and secretary of Kinston Seniors Dance Club.

“We have a minimum age limit of 50 and above,” said Raeford Smith, vice president of the club. “We try to welcome everybody and treat them as family. The whole group is family.”

The Kinston Seniors Dance Club turns the Galaxy of Sports’ roller rink into a dance floor. They meet regularly on Tuesday nights from 7-10 p.m.

“To get on this dance floor? It feels like you’re in heaven. Or we hope that’s what heaven would be like,” Patsy Pittman said.

“If you don’t keep the body moving it’ll quit, so you have to keep dancing,” Gilbert Pittman said.

At 103 years young, one could say dancing is the music to Laura Grant’s soul.

“I just love it. I love it and it’s something people can enjoy,” said Grant. “It’s just a pleasure.

“Live like you ought to … go ahead and live and be and love people.”

Speaking of love, Patsy Pittman said many couples have met on the dance floor.

“You wouldn’t believe how many couples have met out here,” she said.

“My wife and I met six years ago, out here and we have been married four years,” Smith said.

The Kinston Seniors Dance Club meets on Tuesdays at Galaxy Sports in Kinston on West Vernon Avenue. It’s from 7-10 p.m. and $9 to get in. For more information, click here.