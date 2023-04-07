GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A local Girl Scout is on a mission to help children and families staying at Maynard’s Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

Cailyn, a Girl Scout with Troop 3003, is working towards her Silver Award Project, which is the second-highest award a Girl Scout can get. She wants to provide comfort kits for children who stay at the hospital.

“I’m going to create comfort kits to help the children who are admitted to the hospital to make them feel more comfortable and less like [they are in] a hospital,” said Cailyn.

The kits include items like blankets, coloring books, journals, pencils, bags, ChapStick and stuffed animals.

“I am also accepting $5 to $10 food gift cards because sometimes food in the hospital can be expensive to some families to afford,” Cailyn said.

Cailyn is collecting items like crayons, chapstick and blankets. (Courtney Cortright photo)

Her goal is to make 700 kits.

“I’ve always wanted to be a doctor since I was four. I just had a strong calling to help in the hospital. I just felt as if the hospital could use some help. I was just called to help,” said Cailyn.

Donations can be dropped off on Sundays at Ignite Church Chocowinity.

“It makes me feel happy that I can help support another family,” Cailyn said.

Ignite Church Chocowinity is located at 230 NC-33W Chocowinity.