LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An Amazon driver had a special message for an 8-year-old Lakeland girl battling cancer.

Asani Anderson was delivering a package for Aubrey Hope Hutson, and before leaving her family’s home, he wrote a message of hope on her porch. The kind gesture is blowing up on TikTok.

Aubrey is fighting Stage IV cancer, specifically Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Anderson has delivered packages in the neighborhood and to Aubrey’s home before and always noticed the signs, “Hope for Aubrey” and “Aubrey will win” in the front yard.



In chalk Anderson wrote, “Amazon is praying for Aubrey luv you!”

Anderson said love was his motivation.

“I just said I’m about to write this message and I know it’ll warm someone’s heart,” Anderson said.

Aubrey’s mom Lindsey Hutson found the message first and said it brought her to tears. She shared a video to TikTok and its gone viral.

“I yelled thank you, and he said I’m not amazing Aubrey is amazing,” Lindsey Hutson said. “There’s nothing glamorous about it, but when this happens and when people reach out on social media it’s making it so much easier.”

“You never know what someone is going through,” Anderson said. “They come home to a package and a message and their day is better. That’s the goal.”

Despite what Aubrey is going through, her spirits are high because of the kindness of a stranger.

“I felt amazed, someone I don’t know knows me,” Hutson said.

Hutson has had 33 rounds of radiation. She has scans again next week.

If she’s found cancer free, she’ll have six months of chemo to go.