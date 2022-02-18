‘As Good As It Gets’: Germanton woman makes crowd-pleasing salsa

GERMANTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrea Cardwell loves the job she’s created for herself.

“I always wanted to own my own business, but I didn’t I know what,” said Cardwell, who started her business by chance after growing too many tomatoes in her backyard. “I decided to make some salsa…took it to work, and everybody loved it and said ‘if you sell this, we’ll buy it.'”

And they did, grabbing up her recipe that was inspired by many with her own twist. It’s now her full-time job, and she can’t make her salsa fast enough.

“Some weeks, I go through 300 pounds of tomatoes,” she said.

She’s in 50 stores in North Carolina and Virginia and expanded her line to several salsa flavors: chow-chow, pickles, pickled okra and beets.

Her hottest salsa will grab you.

“It’s called Butt Burner,” she said. “It has 25 jalapenos, 10 habaneros and 2 Carolina reapers.”

She calls her brand “As Good As It Gets.”

“I put on Facebook that I was starting a salsa business, and one of my daughter’s friends came up with ‘As Good As It Gets,'” she said.

But the heart behind the name comes from the one person who inspired her to step away from a desk job.

“I was working full time, going to school full time, and my mom passed away unexpectedly,” she said. “Something like that really does make you think you should live life to the fullest…if you are not doing what makes you happy, try to figure out a way to do something that will.”

For a complete list of stores visit asgoodasitgets-nc.com.