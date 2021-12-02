Aurora boy saves allowance all year to buy gifts for others

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora kid went above and beyond to help children in need this holiday season.

Chassy, 10, saved his entire allowance for the year — money saved up from doing dishes — and bought gifts for other kids.

Chassy said he decided to do it “because some kids don’t have anything.”

Back in November, he dropped off more than 10 gifts to the Aurora Community Relations department. Chassy didn’t buy anything for himself.





Chassyon from Aurora donates holiday gifts (Credit: APD)

“It puts a smile on my face, it humbles you,” Aurora Police Officer Francisco Saucedo said. “There’s people that care,” no matter the size.

Just a reminder that the holiday season is the giving season, no matter what age.