CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Baseball season recently came to an emotional conclusion, and we’re not talking about the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Charlotte may not have a “Field of Dreams,” but it does have what you might call a “Field of Miracles.”

At Keith Family YMCA in University City, teams turned out with a sense of finality.

“Well, I’m a proud Miracle League player, and today’s our last game of the season,” said Nicholas Batley, who plays in the league for those with mental and physical disabilities.

The Braves and the Rockies stood for the national anthem, but they also stand for all the good that comes from friendly competition.

“What’s special is you get to see the kids out there doing something that other kids kind of take for granted,” says Wendy Batley, Nicholas’ mother.

On the weekend before Halloween, some played in costume.

“Wasting no time, Gabe aka Spider-man,” the announcer said after the superhero got a hit.

Look it up on the web, the YMCA Miracle League gives players a chance to have a ball on the diamond in a place where everyone’s rooting for them, whether they hit or miss.

“Great swing by Amelia,” the announcer says after a swing and a miss.

“And there we go!” he said after the next pitch as Amelia made contact and got on base.

“I’m ready,” said Nicholas, who has autism. “I’m going to do my part and my team’s going to do the rest.”

“You know it’s good exercise for me,” he says. “It’s been a lot of fun because I just really love this league and it’s a lot of fun that we get to be here.”

His mom wasn’t about to miss the season finale.

“Nicholas plays in the competitive league which is new this year. They actually keep score, count outs,” she said.

And if you were keeping score, the game was a thriller. In the second and final inning, the score was tied five to five, and Nicholas had his chance for glory. He smacked the ball into center field to put the Braves in front– his first-ever triple to put the Braves ahead for good.

But Nicholas’ mother says the ten to five score doesn’t begin to describe her son’s Miracle League experience.

“Socially he’s become a lot more aware of other people. He’s become a better competitor and a great sportsman,” she told Queen City News.

After shaking hands with their opponents, the ballplayers enjoyed a year-end tradition.

“Basically, we get to have trophies at the end of the game,” Nicholas says.

“Nicholas, our Miracle League chaplain and our captain,” his coach said, giving Nicholas a plaque after the game. “And the one who hit in our game-winning RBI today!”

“After that, it gets really kind of sad because you know it’s the last game of the season,” he says.

The Miracle League gives them so much to believe in. That’s why walking away from the season is so bittersweet.

“I hope all of y’all are coming back next year,” the coach said.