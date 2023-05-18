BELEWS CREEK, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s more than acres of beautiful flowers attracting visitors at Dogwood Farms this year.

“We have three acres of poppy this spring,” said owner Chris Crump. “This year, we also have baby goats.”

This year, kids can have their pictures made in fields of flowers and with four-legged kids, commonly knowns as baby goats.

Sam Bennett, known as “The Goat Guy,” has made them available for kids to learn and enjoy.

Plus, cute kids with cute baby goats will make a perfect picture.

To learn more about the baby goats, flowers in bloom and farm times and prices visit Dogwood Farms on Facebook and Instagram.