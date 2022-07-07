CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Everywhere they go, the sense of anticipation over a traveling band of rabbits quickly multiplies.

“You guys ready to visit? Hey Poppy!” we heard outside TerraBella Little Avenue, where the nonprofit Bunny Blessings was as advertised, and then some.

“It’s always, ‘Oh the bunnies are here! The bunnies are here!’” said founder Brittany Bryson.

Inside, volunteers set up pens and rolled out the welcome mats for the touring hip-hop act.

“We’re ready to start!” Bryson announced.

Once it begins, you almost don’t want it to end.

Margie meets Poppy.

“Now, I might drop her… or him,” the resident said.

“You will not, I’ll help you—it’s a her. They’re you go,” a volunteer says, laying Poppy in perfect petting position.

“Hello! Oh, she’s beautiful,” Margie declared, instantly noticing that Poppy’s superpower is being just plain adorable.

“It’s so pretty, you’re a pretty little girl,” Margie says.“And she’s fine with everybody? They all are.”

“We take them around to different places, so we keep them socialized,” a ministry volunteer explained.

“Ah… they’re therapy bunnies,” Margie says.

And that’s the heart of the ministry.

“We feel like there’s a lot of darkness in the world. So, we do our little part taking bunnies around and spreading joy,” said Bryson.

Elsewhere in the room, Ruth became fast friends with Scruffy.

“Well, I think he’s cool, calm, and collected,” Ruth noticed.

“And where do you keep them?” she wondered.

The Bunny Barn is their palatial estate in Belmont. Local groups come to see them when the rabbits aren’t out visiting assisted living facilities, schools, and shelters. Brittany says she was inspired by a church sermon three years ago.

“And I started talking to my husband and my kids about what more we could do to love others in the community,” Bryson recalled. “At the time we had a pet rabbit that everyone who came to visit absolutely loved. So we started thinking, ‘Pet therapy, with rabbits!’”

They have 14 bunnies in all. With the help of 50 volunteers, Bunny Blessings makes stops over Gaston County.









Occasionally, they even deliver.

“You want to go see some people in their rooms?” Bryson says to Scruffy, pushing him down the hall in a baby stroller.

“I brought you a bunny. His name is Scruffy! Would you like to say, ‘Hi?’” she said, speaking to a nearly 105-year-old resident named Ocoee.

“He’s nice and warm,” Ocoee says, petting Scruffy.

“We have folks that haven’t spoken in weeks that will start talking when we give them a rabbit to start petting,” Bryson said. “We had a lady who told her daughters ‘I love you’ for the first time in months.”

Down the hall, Dot and Leo quickly came to a sweet understanding.

“Well, I think that it’s nice. I’m enjoying this little fella,” she said of Leo.

“He knows that I’m going to take care of him… look at that!” Doy realized.

Rabbits are associated with longevity and good luck. Sometimes, they’re the fluffy distraction we never knew we needed.

“While you’re petting it, you’re loving it, and you forget a lot of problems,” said Margie.

That’s what happens when a bunny blessing just falls in your lap.

“You don’t know how pretty you look with your little flower in your head,” Margie says of her prized her new prized pal, Poppy. “Oh, she’s beautiful.”