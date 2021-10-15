Birthday dreams come true for Wilmington 2-year-old with Jeep convoy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CBSNews.com/Reuters) — A two-year-old boy’s birthday dreams came true when a convoy of Jeep cars paraded past his house in Wilmington on September 19.

A video shared on social media showed Phoenix sitting in a toy car while the vehicles drove past and the drivers waved at the birthday boy. Phoenix’s parents told Reuters their son loves Jeeps and that lots of people in their neighborhood drive the distinctive sports utility vehicles.

“I looked to our neighborhood Facebook page to ask if any Jeep owners could alert me to area Jeep meetups so I could bring my son around the time of his birthday”, the boy’s mother said.

“One neighbor, who we had never even met, immediately made an event page and organized a Jeep parade to come by our house on his birthday. Lots of Jeeps showed up. Some even made signs and brought him small toy Jeeps as gifts,” she added.