CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — He’s only 9 years old and in the third grade, but John Wortman got the chance to be mayor for the day in Chapel Hill on Tuesday.

The student at Ephesus Elementary School has been putting together his own newscasts called “John News” since April 2020, and he recently asked Mayor Pam Hemminger for an interview.

That’s when Hemminger decided to give him a chance to be the mayor for a day at Chapel Hill City Hall.

John got to meet the city manager, the police chief, the fire chief, and other city officials.

He also got to sign a proclamation declaring Tuesday “Teacher Appreciation Day.”

“It feels pretty good that I’m at city hall and I’m getting to know what people do,” John said. “I’m glad that I’m mayor and I like meeting with all these people.”

He interviewed the police chief and fire chief about public safety for his upcoming newscast on “John News.”

John has done 91 newscasts and you can find them on ILoveJohnNews.com.