CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sometimes, life is like a box of dominos. In the right hands, Gabe Dean of Charlotte says you never know what you’re gonna get.

“I wanted something very bright, very colorful,” he said of the layout he erected just for QC News. “Like I say, a lot if it is just, ‘That looks cool, and then you build it.’”

Dean is one of the contestants working on the teams gunning for a 100 thousand dollar cash prize in the new reality series, Domino Masters on FOX. It airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST following The Masked Singer. Gabe said the challenges were grueling. His team was given 16 hours to make magic with some 20 thousand dominoes, and Gabe’s reputation preceded him.

“Look at Gabe,” a fellow competitor said on the show, sizing up the cast. “He won a YouTube award one time for Best Domino Builder of the Year.”

“So I think the newness of this is really awesome for the American audience,” said Dean. “Most American families have never seen something like this. You hear about knocking dominoes over, but you’ve never seen professionals at work doing it.”

And to think, when the show first reached out, he was skeptical.

“I thought it was a scam at first. I got a random unsolicited email asking if I wanted to be on a domino TV show. Seemed really wack and crazy, but I decided just to play along with it,” he says.

The series turns what Dean says is a calming pastime into a stress bomb.

“Surprisingly for something as delicate and fragile as a domino set up, there’s something very relaxing about getting that into place,” he explained.







At home, he’s got about 45 thousand dominoes to choose from.

Dean started when he was just eight, so his domino-building evolution is well-documented on YouTube.

11 years ago, one of his videos shows a humble triangle of tiles falling.

But a video he posted a few months ago shows his quantum leap. It featured 20,000 (ish) dominoes.

“Through that pursuit of just wanting to go bigger, bigger, bigger every single time… I found myself constantly pushing to be a better builder,” said Dean.

What he built for us was an appetizer in comparison to what he’s done on Domino Masters.

He says knocking them down isn’t always fun from his perspective.

“But until you see it fall down, you don’t know what’s going to go wrong,” he pointed out.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster, he’s all in. Maybe that’s the beauty of the rise and fall of dominoes.