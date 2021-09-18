Clevelanders pay it forward with a ‘Wall of Love’

CLEVELAND (FOX8.com) – More than 25 years ago Holly Jackson was living in a Cleveland homeless shelter.

Since then she went to college and is successfully back on her feet.

She’s so grateful; she’s now paying it forward.

“The greatest thing that you can do is give back to people and let them know you care and love them,” Jackson said.

Holly’s crusade is called “Wall of Love” because she sets up her winter care packages on fences at local businesses.

Sunday she set up on West 25th and Memphis Avenue where she gave out new winter hats, gloves, scarves and socks to the homeless and less fortunate.

She holds these events all over the city with the help of donated items, some of them hand-knitted.

One of her mottos is make the world a better place one person at a time.

“I don’t think people should have to be ashamed to ask for help. So this way it’s anonymous. If someone needs help or if they need assistance they can just come and get it. They don’t have to feel a stigma or feel people are judging them,” Jackson said.

“In my opinion life begins with an attitude for gratitude. You have to give back There’s a long time saying that giving is the best gift,” said Pete Souris owner of The CLE restaurant also known as The Cleveland Restaurant.

That’s where Holly also set up her Wall of Love on a fence Sunday.

Those who’d like to donate new hats, gloves, scarves and socks can drop them off at his restaurant located at West 61st and Memphis Avenue during business hours.

“It’s great to see someone take action like that and doing something when it’s cold outside and not too many people have a place to turn to at night,” Souris said.

A woman who stopped by at Holly’s “Wall of Love” took home a care package for a relative in need.

“I think this is great to help others in need. I think it’s wonderful. It’s a Godly thing,” she said.

This was the sixth time Holly has done her Wall of Love this season to help others.

She plans to do more of them as the winter cold sets in.

For more information on those future locations or if you’d like to donate new items you can email Holly at payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com.