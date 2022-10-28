Editor’s note: Catch “9 On The Positive Side” each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and each Sunday at noon on Eastern Carolina CW. You can also watch episodes on the 9OTPS website by clicking here.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT Meteorologist David Sawyer got an inside look at the operations of Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Friday was National First Responders Day. WNCT is honoring our first responders — from working long days to emergency calls — their dedication, bravery and courage to protect us is nothing short of remarkable!

Sawyer arrived at Greenville Fire/Rescue around 8 in the morning. No sooner after Sawyer got an overview of equipment and daily routines, an emergency call was dispatched.

Fire Engine One arrived on the scene of a crash in Greenville. They have full coverage of emergency medical transport and additional fire and rescue equipment.

“I think something that everyone would be interested to note is that the City of Greenville is very different than most of the rest of North Carolina and the fact that we’re a combination department,” Greenville Fire Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said.

Sanders explained the reason for this type of coverage.

“All of our employees are trained to be firefighters. And then they’re also trained either as EMTs, which is a basic-level medical certification or paramedic, which takes over a year to complete. And we also transport patients to the hospital,” Sanders said.

“It’s a huge benefit for the citizens because we’re able to put more people on scene quicker in a critical emergency. So you get that question all the time. Why is a fire truck showing up at my house for an EMS call? The reason is is because of their training and is able to put those people on scene.”

Greenville Fire/Rescue (David Sawyer, WNCT photo)

When David got back to the station, the work of the day picked right back up. GF/R first responders were busy testing equipment for big events like East Carolina University games, doing classroom instruction, among other things.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson, Greenville Fire/Rescue, explained, “For example, an ECU football game where you have 50,000 people, that’s almost like a city inside of a city. We have to have a plan. A lot of our responders come back and work off duty to those events. We just have a lot of dedicated people that want to make sure that the mission gets accomplished.”

Physical training is a big part of staying ready for any emergency.

“We are going to do an air consumption drill, a physical abilities test that we do annually to ensure that fitness for duty and ability to perform the tasks that are in front of us,” Capt. Matthew Patty with Greenville Fire/Rescue said.

First responders train and practice for hours to make sure equipment is used properly.

“Each person is finding out their ability to work on one cylinder of air,” Patty said.

Patty said with this, each person has an idea of how long they’ll be able to work in a hot environment and work in doing fire-to-ground operations.

“It actually mimics what we do on calls,” Anderson said. “Once personnel go into a building or go into a scene and work for a while and come out of air out of that environment, we reevaluate them to make sure their vital signs are good because cardiac is such a big killer for firefighters.”

They also have a state-of-the-art firefighting “Tiller Truck.” It requires a driver in the front and rear of a long aerial ladder truck. It’s just one of the many pieces of their training.

There are things that are done to protect our first responders as they work to protect us around the clock.

“If you’ll just come to a controlled stop,” John Johnson with Greenville Fire/Rescue explained. “Don’t slam on the breaks in front of us. We have a lot of firetruck here to control. So, just a nice controlled stop and we will get around you the best we can.”

Community teamwork goes a long way. First responders know well how working together gets the job done.

“The camaraderie that all the men and women have, coming to work and serving the public is, it’s a special thing to see,” Sanders said.