Episode 10: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

9 On The Positive Side

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”

This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on WNCT and at noon on Sundays on CW.

Some of the stories featured in this episode include:

California WWII veteran celebrates 106th birthday in style

Army veteran surprised with new wheels, says he’s already planning a trip north to see family

Teacher spotlight: Moniz instructing his students about art one brush stroke at a time

‘Thank the Lord I’ve lived that long’: Malvern woman turns 108

‘It’s wonderful’: At 93-years-old, NY woman spends her time giving back to others

