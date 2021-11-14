Episode 11: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”

This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on WNCT and at noon on Sundays on CW.

Click the above video to see the episode.

Some of the stories featured in this episode include:

Operation Blue Elf to give Christmas gifts to families in need

USO holding a holiday food drive for families in need

105-year-old Louisiana native makes world record in Louisiana Senior Games

Benny is an ice-skating dog that will warm your heart

‘Like a superhero’: 3- and 4-year-old girls in Grass Valley become UPS driver’s biggest fans

Age is just a number to 89-year-old Brown University PhD recipient