Episode 17: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”
This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on WNCT and at noon on Sundays on CW.
Click the above video to see the episode.
Some of the stories featured in this episode include:
On the edge of nowhere: The story of one of NC’s last lightkeepers
Sea lion wanders onto San Diego highway
A little girl with a big heart works to donate blankets to those experiencing homelessness in Forsyth County
Ohio puppy raisers help train dogs to make life easier for visually impaired