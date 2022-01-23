Episode 18: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

9 On The Positive Side

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”

This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center.

Some of the stories featured in this episode include:

On the edge of nowhere: The story of one of NC’s last lightkeepers

Sea lion wanders onto San Diego highway

A little girl with a big heart works to donate blankets to those experiencing homelessness in Forsyth County

It’s Girl Scout cookies season. Here’s how to get them delivered to you

