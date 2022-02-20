Episode 20: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

9 On The Positive Side

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”

This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can typically find the show each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on WNCT and at noon on Sundays on CW. During the next few weeks, it will be seen Saturday mornings at 7:30.

Click the above video to see the episode.

Some of the stories featured in this episode include:

‘As Good As It Gets’: Germanton woman makes crowd-pleasing salsa

‘It’s an escape’: Asheboro man finds meaning in music

Dog days of winter: Skating pooch shows off in Central Park

Hometown Heroes: York Academy Regional Charter School Kindergartners

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV