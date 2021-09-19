Episode 5: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

9 On The Positive Side

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”

This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on WNCT and at noon on Sundays on CW.

Click the above video to see the episode.

Some of the stories in this week’s episode

9 On The Positive Side: Greenville eight-year-old inspiring others through published book

Clevelanders pay it forward with a ‘Wall of Love’

SoHo pharmacy fills prescription for live music

Corn maze pays special tribute to Richlands High School

