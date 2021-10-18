Episode 7: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.”
This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on WNCT and at noon on Sundays on CW.
Click the above video to see the episode.
Some of the stories featured in this episode include:
- Learning Flamenco with an ECU scholar
- ‘I did not see it coming’: Havelock High School principal receives big honor from county
- C.M. Eppes cuts ribbon on new state-of-the-art fitness center
- Brooklyn couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
- Birthday dreams come true for Wilmington 2-year-old with Jeep convoy