NOTE: Watch “9 On The Positive Side” Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for the video report from Courtney Cortright. We’ll add the video to this story on Sunday.

=====

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Mansfield family was in the drive-thru line at the Bojangles on North Heritage Street in Kinston on February 20.

Their son, Weston Mansfield, 12, said he was playing with his sister in the back seat when he began choking on a bottle cap.

“I was thinking, I was about to see Jesus, I was expecting that it wasn’t going to come out or it was just going to go all the way through,” Weston said.

“Weston just says mom! Mom! It’s, it’s gone to the back of my throat and I can’t get it out,” said Jamie Mansfield, Weston’s mom. “So he was talking to me. I said, what is? What is? He starts pointing to what was in his mouth. And it was little silver bottlecap.”

(Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

Jamie got off the drive-thru line, pulled into a parking spot and started doing the Helmich.

“‘That point is it gone all the way down his throat and there was no air, no talking no nothing … I do the Heimlich on him. I don’t even know how many times. I think four or five. But you know, in the heat of the moment, you have no idea and so, and nothing happens. He still is choking. Still can’t get it out. And so, at that point, I started to scream you know, somebody help us help us. Please help us. “

Jamie said a man on the drive-thru line got out of his car and assisted her.

“[He] got out. [He] came over and said what’s going on? Is he choking? [Jamie] said yes, sir. He’s choking. Can you help him?”

Jamie said the man did the Helmich on Weston and out came the bottle cap.

“If he hadn’t been there? I don’t know what would have happened,” Jamie said.

From the shock of the moment, Jamie never got the man’s name.

“I want to find this guy just to say … thank you for saving his life,” Jamie said. “The Lord knew that man needed to be at Bojangles at that moment. I would really just like to say thank you,” she added.

Weston explained, “I know that God was trying to help me do all that. He knows he has a plan for me. He was trying to help me out”

Weston tells us he’s doing OK.

(Cody Mansfield social post)

His father Cody made a post on the Facebook Page Kinston Word of Mouth in hopes of finding the man. If you know who the man might be you can reach out to the family, there.