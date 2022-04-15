GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A special family reunion happened in Greenville. A father and daughter reunited in Greenville after more than 25 years.

George Moore, Jequetta’s father, said, “[Sometimes] it takes time to get back together … We are back together and that’s the way I want to stay.”

George and Jequetta came together at Golden Corral on March 13 to reconnect with generations of family. Jequetta said she only met her dad once when she was younger.

“I met him one time, one time, that was 20. I was 20,” Sutton said.

Her children were curious about their grandfather.

“My kids have been wanting, have been inquiring about … my dad’s side of the family,” Sutton said. “[I said] well, there is nothing I can tell you. I do not know anything. They encouraged me to do like the DNA test and, and stuff like that. I did 23andme, no results.”

Then, Sutton took an Ancestry DNA test, and it was a hit.

“I think, less than a week that I found out about where my family was on my dad’s side. My paternal family side,” Sutton said.

“Timing is everything. Timing is of the essence. It all happens when it is supposed to. It was a sigh of relief to know him and to meet other relatives,” Jequetta Sutton, George’s daughter, said.

Sutton matched family history researcher Marques Harrington. He is her third cousin once removed. This all led to her coming together with generations of family.

“It gave my kids a sign of relief, of knowing who they’re, you know, who their paternal side is.” Sutton said. “And to also meet other relatives that we have now become like real good friends, cousins. We kind of, you know, keep in contact, you know, through Marco Polo, FaceTime. It was really, really nice.”

“Thank god that we got back together. Don’t nobody know nothing but God. God knows everything that’s going to happen before it even happens,” Moore said.

This isn’t the first time Harrington has helped people reunite with their family members. He told WNCT, “Family members that hadn’t spoken to each other in a long time got back together through my research. This is the first time father and daughter have come together.”