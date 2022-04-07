WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — For Hannah Gaskins Pabon, music and art go hand in hand.

“It’s hard to feel something and automatically go to painting,” said Hannah, who started painting in high school. “I started creating art that had a voice and I was like, ‘this is what I want to talk about.'”

While painting is more recent for Hannah, music has always been in her life.

Her grandfather, who passed away in 2014, was Puerto Rican-born musician Tony Pabon who helped influence the 1960s Latin craze known as Boogaloo.

“I do find myself connected to him,” she said. “It’s like an artistry that is passed down.”

Tony Pabon had several hits including “I Like it Like That” which he wrote in 1967.

Hannah, a preschool teacher, says that family heritage and her students often inspire her.

“They see the world with these fresh eyes,” she said. “I find inspiration from them as well.”

Her work often reflects current issues and strong women which she often shares on Instagram at @artbyhannahelise .

“I want people to feel inspired like I am when they see my work,” she said.