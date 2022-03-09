PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ind. — It has been four long years since a local United States Airman set foot in his home state of Indiana. On Tuesday, he surprised his two brothers at their elementary school in Perry Township.

Staff Sergeant Austin Gallagher has been stationed in Hawaii for those four years. His job is to take service requests and repair maintenance issues at the base. In his down time, he tries to Facetime his family when he can.

“These guys, they grow real quick when they are younger, and if it wasn’t for FaceTime I would have missed a lot more than I actually did,” said SSgt. Gallagher.

His younger brothers Liam and Braden go to school at Abraham Lincoln Elementary. They thought they were working on a chalk project to say “thank you” to service men and women. That’s when their brother showed up to surprise them.

“Seeing my brothers up front, I honestly didn’t see them at first, and I was like which ones are they,” laughed SSgt. Gallagher. “Seeing my brothers have the appreciation for not just my service, but for everybody’s service, it’s really awesome. Everything has changed a lot since then, but I am just happy to be back.”

“That means he protects us,” says Braden of his brother’s job, adding that he is looking forward to “playing a lot of fun and games with him.”

SSgt. Gallagher will be home for the next three weeks, and after that he will head to Florida.