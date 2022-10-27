Editor’s note: Catch “9 On The Positive Side” each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and each Sunday at noon on Eastern Carolina CW. You can also watch episodes on the 9OTPS website by clicking here.

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A local community youth theatre group is bringing people from all over Eastern North Carolina together. It’s called Kids On Stage.

Parker Harris is the founding artistic director.

“A lot of schools are struggling to keep their arts programs open,” Harris said. “So, to be able to provide this opportunity, where it’s structured like school, it’s, you know, you learn responsibility, teamwork, all of the life lessons that you can get out of theatre are incredible.”

Kids On Stage is based out of Greene County.

“Greene County is so well positioned like we’re in the middle of Wayne County, Pitt County, Lenore County. It’s the center,” Harris said. “That’s kind of what Greene County is known for. So, to be able to be in the center of all of those counties and provide these opportunities and accessible theater. That’s the goal. I think that we’re on that way.”

Kids On Stage teaches ages 3 to 21 everything they need to know about musical theatre.

“I just let loose and I’m like I’m here now, it’s alright. I can just forget everything that’s happening in my life,” said high school senior Stacie Hubbard. “I just come here [to Kids On Stage] and it’s a great feeling.”

“The kids are awesome. The parents are awesome. This community is awesome. I love my job and it’s an honor,” Harris said.

Kids On Stage provides hands-on learning opportunities from choreography to stage direction to putting on actual performances.

“Theatre is very much an outlet,” said 10th grader Samantha Davis. “Where I can let go of everything that’s going on in my personal life, anything that is stressing me out of anything like that. It’s an environment that you can let loose and be yourself.

“I’ve looked for a very long time to find something that I truly enjoyed. I have finally found it with Kids On Stage.”

The youth community theatre-based group offers many programs.

“A lot of our programs are anyone that signs up gets a role. So that was one of the things at the very beginning,” Harris said. “Our Rising Star Academy and Triple Threat Academy programs, everyone that signs up gets a role.

“We recently added this Next Level Division to Kids on Stage to provide opportunities that are a little more professional, a little more experience for students that want that experience and that professionalism. Those are audition only, but anyone can audition for those as well as long as you meet the age requirements.”

If you’re interested,. registration for their spring shows opens in about a month and a half.

“Super exciting. We can’t release the titles yet, because we’re still finalizing those details,” Harris said.

If you’re looking to get involved, Hubbard offers this advice.

“It will be the best thing you’ve ever chosen and you’ll have friends for a lifetime and you’ll have a great family.”

If you’d like more information about Kids on Stage including upcoming shows, check out their Facebook, Instagram or website. You can also email Harris here.