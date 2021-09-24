Lasagna Love spreading kindness and warm meals throughout ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some volunteers across the country are looking to take something off of people’s plates by helping to make them a warm, home-cooked meal.

It’s all through Lasagna Love. The organization was started by a mom in California in 2020. Pitt County Regional Leader Kim Kazda said the mom was trying to help her community and that simple “neighbor helping neighbor” gesture took off from there. Kazda says more than 100,000 free lasagnas have been delivered nationwide.

“There’s just so much going on in the world and this is an opportunity to spread some positivity and just sometimes people just need a ray of sunshine for everything that’s going on,” Kazda said.

Kazada says Joy’s Soup Kitchen in Greenville has stepped up to help make lasagna, too.

Back in August, Kazda put out a post on social media asking people to nominate teachers through Lasagna Love. The post has caught the eyes of many looking to give back to those in the classrooms. Lasagna Love is always looking for volunteers.

To get involved you can visit Lasagna Love’s website. You can also nominate a family or someone through the organization’s website.