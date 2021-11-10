‘Like a superhero’: 3- and 4-year-old girls in Grass Valley become UPS driver’s biggest fans

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — David Roberts has been driving the same delivery route in Grass Valley for UPS for the past 18 years, and he knows most of the customers by name.

It can be hard to tell what time his day will end when there are days with 240 packages to deliver. There is one house, however, he looks forward to delivering to on his route: the Langley’s home.

For 3-year-old Reagan and 4-year-old Harper, they’re Roberts’ number one fans.

“When COVID started, we started ordering online,” said Erica Langley, the girls’ mom. “So, UPS started delivering most of our packages, and then, they just became fascinated with Dave.”

So much so, the girls will anxiously await by the window for Roberts’ arrival.

“You can do the ‘track your driver’ on the delivery map and they would always be like, ‘Oh, Dave’s almost here. Dave’s almost here.’ They’d run to the kitchen, they started getting snacks and putting them on the windowsill and they would just wait,” Erica Langley said.

“Every day it’s something different. It could be a bag of chips, popcorn, a bag of Skittles, a lollipop, sometimes just a water. Just random stuff, it’s cool,” Roberts said.

And their surprises continued to grow.

“One day I showed up with a package, they came out and handed me a little UPS truck and then they had one each as well,” Roberts said.

Not only are the girls sporting their own UPS gear, but their beloved dog Yuba is joining in on the fun as well. Erica Langley believes the girls have grown to love Roberts because he listens.

“It was good for them to have somebody to look up to through all of this and not being able to go out and do things with this pandemic stuff. So, he kind of became like a superhero to them,” Erica Langley said.

“The girls are none other. It’s awesome how they kind of devise their own plan because that had nothing to do with their parents. They kind of started doing it,” Roberts said.

And the girls are grateful.

“Thank you, Dave!”