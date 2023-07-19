APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Kale Van Camp just turned ten, and while most kids ask for presents, Kale asked specifically for gift cards to give away to local veterans.

When Kale was in second grade, his mother, Wendy, proposed he did something nice for his birthday to give back to the community. Because both of his great-grandfathers were World War ll veterans, he gravitated towards collecting donations for service men and women.

“My father had a purple heart, and I always explained those things to him, like to pray with your hand over your heart and always thank the vets for everything they do if you ever see any,” said Kale’s grandmother.

Since then, he has given back in some capacity for several of his birthdays. Last year he sent twenty-nine care packages to veterans overseas, where his friends and family gifted him with things to put in the boxes.

For this year’s birthday celebration, Kale asked everyone to give him gift cards for different stores so that he could donate them to some of the veterans and the volunteers at Vets and Friends, an organization dedicated to serving meals twice a week to local Veterans.

Kale presented the gift cards he collected from family and friends to the veterans at Vets and Friends Wednesday afternoon through a raffle. In return, all of the veterans and volunteers sang happy birthday and gave him a ‘Little Debbie’ chocolate cupcake with a candle to make a wish.

“He has always been for veterans. At 4 years old, he sang the national anthem for the VFW for the Memorial Day breakfast, he wears all his red, white, and blue, he’s at all veterans things, and he likes to volunteer. He’s just a great kid when it comes to veterans and trying to help them out,” added Kale’s grandmother.

With all of the patriotism that runs in the family, Kale grows more passionate about showing his support to veterans every day and hopes to inspire other kids to do the same.