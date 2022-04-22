SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Girl Scout in Eastern North Carolina is collecting donations to give back to families in need at the Salem United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Simpson.

Madison Wallace, a Girls Scout with Troop 3003, is working towards her Silver Award Project. It’s the second-highest award a Girl Scout can get.

To help her community, Madison started the project “School Sacks for Kids.” It’s an effort to make sure students have what they need for school.

“Some kids can’t get school supplies for school. I can help the community solve the issue and help parents with less stress, too,” Madison said.

Wallace is looking for all kinds of school supply donations including pens, backpacks, colored pencils, crayons, binders and more. Her goal is to create bookbags full of supplies for 100 children who use the food pantry at the Salem United Methodist Church.

Madison Wallace (Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

“The reason I am choosing to make school sacks to give out to families in need at the Salem United Methodist Church Food Pantry is because there are families that may not be able to purchase school supplies for their children to go to school,” Wallace said. “School supplies can add up especially if you have multiple children in a family.

“I want to collect supplies and build school kits to distribute to children whose parents may not be able to afford school supplies. Some kids can’t buy school supplies for school, because other things like food and electricity are a necessity. This is a way for kids to get supplies that they need for school and their parents don’t have to worry about providing that for their children.”

If you’d like to help donate, you can drop off donations at the Salem United Methodist Church in Simpson. It’s located at 802 McDonald Street. Office hours are Monday Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays are from noon to 5 p.m. If you have any questions, you can also email silverproject3003@gmail.com.