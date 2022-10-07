SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — In April, we first told you about a Simpson Girl Scout with Troop 3003.

Madison Wallace was behind an effort to collect donations to give to students in need. We have an update on her “School Sacks for Kids” effort.

Her mom, Michelle, said Madison collected 108 backpacks to give back to families at the Salem United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Simpson.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who donated to my Silver Award Project and for making it a success. It means so much to me,” Wallace said in a recent YouTube video. “With all the donations collected, I was able to make 108 backpacks filled with school supplies for children whose family might not have the means to get what they need for school.

Madison Wallace (Contributed photo) Madison Wallace (Contributed photo)

“When a child does not have the means, it is very difficult to be successful in school.”

Madison surpassed her goal. In April, you might remember, we told you she wanted to create 100 bookbags full of supplies.

“Some kids can’t get school supplies for school. I can help the community solve the issue and help parents with less stress, too,” Madison said.

Madison spent a few months collecting donations like pens, backpacks, colored pencils, crayons, binders and more. Madison started “School Sacks for Kids” as part of her Silver Award Project. It’s the second-highest award a Girl Scout can get.

In the future, she will look to start her Gold Award Project.