GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol showed their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol specially designed patrol cars to raise awareness about the impact breast cancer can have. There are two vehicles. One is called Hope. The other is called Cure.

Officials tell WNCT it took six months to get the cars designed to look like this.

(NC State Highway Patrol photo)

First Sgt. Zeb Stroup is with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. He shared this moment with us.

“A good friend of mine who served on the highway patrol, his young daughter fought breast cancer,” Stroup said. “He was able to take this car to her school. He sent me a picture of it with his daughter standing there and it made it all worthwhile.

“That we all have stories like that, that are personal to us, and we are just glad to show our support.”

Officials said the cars travel across North Carolina to special events to raise awareness for breast cancer. We’re told the car “Hope” made an appearance recently at the North Carolina State Fair.