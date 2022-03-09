FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Decker is a School Resource Officer at Willow Spring High School by day, but at night he becomes something entirely different.

In the video shot by the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s Denise Oakley and uploaded to the police department’s Facebook page, Decker can be seen showing off his skills on stage with students on the Willow Spring High School Dance Team as he performs as a “Thriller” zombie from Michael Jackson’s famous 1983 music video.

The police department said on Facebook that Decker “got to realize his dream” by helping the dance team.