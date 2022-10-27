Editor’s note: Catch “9 On The Positive Side” each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and each Sunday at noon on Eastern Carolina CW. You can also watch episodes on the 9OTPS website by clicking here.

=====

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What would you do if you came home to someone washing your windows at your house … but you never called someone to do the job?

That’s exactly what happened to breast cancer survivor Casie Creech. It was all an act of kindness provided by Fish Window Cleaning.

“She was thrilled,” Thomas Carter, owner of Fish Window Cleaning, explained.

Casie Creech was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She’s a survivor. When the owner of Fish Window Cleaning asked people to nominate breast cancer survivors to receive a window cleaning – free of charge – Creech was selected.

“Casie was nominated by another school teacher,” Carter said. “She’s a survivor. When we were looking for someone, she seemed to be a perfect fit. With being a schoolteacher, wife and mother of three, it was meant to be.”

This is the first year Fish Window Cleaning has done this. The month of October is fitting to do this, too. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The National Breast Cancer Foundation says the month is all about “raising awareness about the impact of breast cancer.”

“We wanted to bring awareness to breast cancer,” Carter said. “With COVID we forget that there are other things that we need to take care of, and breast cancer is one of those. It’s the month of October.

“We just wanted to do something nice for someone. We wanted to make a breast cancer survivors’ day a little bit brighter.”

They hope to do the same thing next year during the month of October.

“It brightened her world. [Casie] smiled and thought the windows looked great. It’s been a long time since she’s been able to clean them, we took care of it,” Carter said.

To learn more about rescources, go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s website.