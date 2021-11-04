‘Thank the Lord I’ve lived that long’: Malvern woman turns 108

MALVERN, Ark. — A Hot Spring County woman is getting all the attention, support and love on her birthday this year.

Edna Regan of Malvern turned 108-years-old Tuesday. She has quite a life story and more than 30 people were excited to watch her celebrate.

“Thank the Lord I’ve lived that long,” Edna said. She can’t hide her excitement on her big day.

When asked what it felt like to see 108, Edna said “I don’t know, I just… take what comes, do the best I can.”

The Calhoun County native was surrounded by her loved ones as she marked this huge milestone.

“It’s a really, really big phenomenally big blessing,” granddaughter, Susan Regan said. “You know, to be able to call someone grandma that has lived through two pandemics, two world wars, all kinds of changes in the world.”

Edna said she was married for about 40 years. She has two sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her family said she is still very active and lived on her own up until 100 years old. For the last 8 years, she’s been with a retirement community called The Crossing At Malvern.

The dozens of friends she made while in the community came out to help her celebrate Tuesday.

“Got her hair done and everything yesterday, this morning she woke up in such a good mood, so excited,” The Crossing at Malvern Activities Director, Monica Williams said. “We just made the whole day special.”

“It’s like 108 and feeling great,” Edna’s granddaughter said. “I’m really excited to be able to take off work and be here today for this.”

Edna is still very active now, she even works out every day. As she continues to set an example for the younger generations, she offered some advice.

“Do the best you can,” Regan said. “And go to church.”

The family said Hot Spring County officially declared November 2nd as ‘Edna Regan Day’ when she turned 105-years-old.