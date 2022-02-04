Washington bookstore looking for used book donations to give back

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Do you have any gently used books hanging around the house that you don’t read or need anymore? Maybe consider donating them to a bookstore in Washington.

Pamlico Books is collecting donations of gently used paperback or hardcover books. Tom Ryan is the owner of the bookstore and said part of the proceeds will be going to Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County.

“My mission has always been to be more than just a place to buy books,” Ryan said.

“When I started contemplating adding used books, I had two thoughts in mind. Number one what will motivate people to donate used books and how could we turn a part of the sales for something good for the community.”

Pamlico Books in Washington (Courtney Cortright, WNCT photo)

Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County’s mission is to help those who may not be comfortable with their reading and writing skills. The nonprofit is close to Ryan’s heart as he volunteered in our state before.

Ryan hopes to get enough donations to be able to have a dedicated spot in the store for used books that will continue to support the nonprofit and beyond.

If you’d like to drop off a donation, the store is located on Market Street in Washington. Pamlico Books is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Pamlico Books you can click here. For more information on Literacy Volunteers of Beaufort County, you can head to their website.