MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not every day you get to smash a pie in your principal’s face. That is exactly what some students got to do at North Duplin Elementary School in Mount Olive.

It was all for a good cause!

Cash King, who turns 7 on Saturday, was one of 10 students who were top fundraisers. Their prize? Choosing whether to pie their principal or assistant principal in the face at North Duplin Elementary School.

We’re told this was all part of their fall festival fundraisers. Students were tasked with selling one-dollar raffle tickets and raising money to support classrooms, teachers and students at North Duplin Elementary School.

Cash’s mom, Ashley King, told WNCT Cash raised $555. He went around to local businesses, fundraised on social media and asked family members to support the cause.

“He is extremely determined and always has been. When he has his mind set to it, he’s going to do it.no matter what, Ashley King said. “We are so proud of him.”

Cash was the fifth top seller in the fall fundraiser.

Ashley King told WNCT that Cash told her when they have their fundraiser next year, he hopes to raise more money than he did this year.