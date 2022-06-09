WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – For half a century, Gary Fleming has been tending the rose bushes in his garden.

“Some of these bushes are 60 years old,” Fleming said. “If you catch the buds at the right stage, they are beautiful, and they make beautiful arrangements that you bring in the house or take to your friends.”

Gary admits he wouldn’t be into roses if they didn’t come with the house when he and his wife bought it nearly 50 years ago.

“I’ve had to learn along the way and from rosarians in the community,” he said.

The fragrance this time of year stops many neighbors especially first thing in the morning when the scent is strongest. While many enjoy their scent and color, Gary enjoys the peace they bring him.

“It’s therapeutic. You come out here…take care of something you know is going to make a difference in the growth of the rose,” he said.

Gary enjoys giving them away to his family members and neighbors who stop by on their morning walk and people appreciate him.

“Everyone likes to be appreciated for what they do, their labor of love,” he said after handing a neighborhood child a rose. “I like that. Everybody should like that.”